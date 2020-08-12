SU Alum Co-Authors ‘Girls Running’ A No-Nonsense Guide For Young Runners

A new book written by Syracuse University Alum Elizabeth Carey and inspired by Co-Author Melody Fairchild, aims to empower girls to have a happy, healthy, life-long relationships with running.

The guide for young athletes covers important topics such as nutrition, puberty, periods, gear and more. As a long-distance runner and coach herself, Carey says that she hopes the book will help guide young girls through every stage of their early running career and help them to navigate the sport in a healthy way.

‘Girls Running’ is now available wherever books are sold. To learn more about Elizabeth visit her online at ElizabethWCarey.com.