SU Alum Dick Stockton retiring after 55 years in broadcasting

(WSYR-TV) — After more than 50 years in broadcasting, legend Dick Stockton is retiring.

Dick Stockton has called a wide range of sports and some of the most memorable moments from the NFL, NBA, and Major League Baseball.

Stockton received his political science degree from Syracuse University in 1964. While at Syracuse he was sports director of WAER. In 2016, Stockton became a member of the WAER sports hall of fame.

