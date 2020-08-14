SU Alum Mary Calvi on her new gig as ‘Inside Edition” Weekend Anchor

Mary Calvi is the new weekend anchor of “Inside Edition” and she’s been filling in on the weekday edition for Deborah Norville. The Westchester County Native is not only an Anchor at WCBS in New York City, but she’s also an author and a Syracuse University Newhouse School gradate.

Calvi talks about her time on television, how her education at Syracuse University helped shape her career and an interesting story about George Washington that began with a house tour and ended with a new book.

To learn more about Calvi or to purchase her book, “Dear George, Dear Mary: A Novel of George Washington’s First Love” you can visit MaryCalvi.com