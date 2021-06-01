SU and Cornell University: vaccinated students, faculty and staff no longer need COVID-19 testing or masks

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Starting on Tuesday at Cornell and Syracuse University, any faculty, staff and students are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or should have filed a medical or religious exemption.

Fully vaccinated students, faculty and staff are no longer required to wear masks indoors or outdoors while on campus. SU and Cornell say fully-vaccinated staff no longer need tests. SU is also ditching the testing requirement for vaccinated students.

Unvaccinated students, at both schools, still need to follow scheduled testing.