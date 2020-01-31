SU asks fans to arrive early as big Dome crowd is expected for Duke on Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University is expecting a huge crowd Saturday as the rival Duke Blue Devils come to The Dome to take on the Orange Men’s Basketball team.

SU is not revealing how many tickets have been sold as of Thursday afternoon but they say it will be a very big crowd.

All Dome gates will open at 6 p.m. with shuttle buses starting to run from SU’s South Campus at that same time.

Tip-off for the game is just after 8 p.m. and Dome officials say because of the anticipated large crowd get there early.

“We encourage people to find alternate routes and to leave early, get here early because the days of leaving your house 10-minutes before tipoff, it’s just not going to work,” Dome Managing Director Pete Sala said.

He says that’s even more important because of the roof replacement project going on with The Dome.

If you haven’t been to a Dome event in awhile things are a little bit different than you might remember, especially on what’s considered the back side of the building.

“It’s a little challenging over there with all the construction. The Gate C area it hasn’t really been affected too much, there’s some lifts over there out of the way, but, I don’t know, if you like construction it’s kind of cool. A lot of the steel is on the ground over there, you’re going to see these pieces of steel that are about to go up on the building,” Sala tells NewsChannel 9.

He says there are plenty of activities in the ‘backcourt’ section of The Dome and there’s always a fan favorite courtside.

“The uniqueness of this building is letting the people stand around the court while the teams warm up, we hear that a lot from people,” Sala said.

Syracuse Athletics Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Goodrich reminds fans they’ll be ‘Striping The Dome’ for the first time ever.

“We really thought we could make it special here this weekend against Duke. It’s really as simple as this. One third of the stadium we’re going to ask them to wear white shirts, another third we want them to wear their Orange, another third we want them to wear that Syracuse navy blue,” he explained.

Click here to find out what color you should wear, it’s based on where you’re sitting.

Syracuse fans are reminded that the Dome has a clear bag policy and walk through metal detectors.

These enhancements were implemented in 2018 to provide a safer environment for the public and to expedite fan entry.

The Syracuse University Clear Bag Policy limits the size and type of bags permitted inside the Dome.

Clear bags are easily searched and reduce faulty bag searches, which makes bag checks more efficient and effective.

The policy is consistent with all National Football League stadiums and many Atlantic Coast Conference institutions.

