SU Athletics Director: Carrier Dome project ‘right on course’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The construction on the Carrier Dome is “right on course,” according to the Athletics Director at Syracuse University.
Athletics Director John Wildhack said there’s a lot of work going on internally in the building, preparing for later this summer when the new roof is installed.
“Once that’s up, it’s the center-hung scoreboard, new lighting, new sound, etc., that type of thing,” said Wildhack. “I think the key headline to take away is we’re right on course right now.”
The project was deemed essential and continued throughout pandemic shut down orders. The goal from the beginning has always been to have the Dome ready for the Orange football game with Colgate on September 19.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Trump Admin proposes sweeping changes to US asylum laws
- City of Oswego enters Phase Three
- Onondaga County’s mobile COVID-19 testing unit continues to move across the county
- Overnight children’s summer camps prohibited in New York State for 2020
- Local 4th graders say goodbye to teachers through drive-thru ceremony
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App