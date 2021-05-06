SU, Department of Public Safety investigating reports of teens and young men engaging in targeted harassment on campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University released a Public Safety Information Notice pertaining to several complaints about a group of boys lingering around the Einhorn Family Walk and the Schine Student Center, near the West Campus Apartments and on South Crouse Avenue.

Additionally, there were reports of a suspicious vehicle carrying a group of four college-aged males shouting hateful, targeted speech out the windows, harassing pedestrians. The vehicle is described as a black Nissan Rouge with gold New York license plates.

“Our investigations team has been hard at work meeting with witnesses and reviewing camera footage from the incidents above; we ask that anyone with information to please come forward,” said Chief Bobby Maldonado of the Department of Public Safety(DPS).

Chief Maldonado also urged people to remain aware of their surroundings, and to avoid engaging with anyone if approached by individuals fitting these descriptions or if they encounter the described vehicle.

DPS asks that anyone with information about these incidents or others contact them immediately at (315)-443-2224. To report non-emergency information to DPS, use the Silent Witness tool or the Rave Guardian app.

The university provided the following resources for those who might have been affected by harassment or hate speech: