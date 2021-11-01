SU Dominate Dolphins in Exhibition Finale

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — JG3 leads five players in double figures as ‘Cuse cruises past Le Moyne in final tune-up for the regular season.

Jim Boeheim has said that this might be the best shooting team he has ever had and through two exhibition games, the Orange has done nothing to change that claim. Syracuse made 11 three-pointers against Pace last week and did the same thing against Le Moyne. In fact, SU started the game by make five three-pointers in the first five minutes, jumping out to a 19-4 lead and never looking back enroute to a 90-50 victory.

Joe Girard led the Orange in both scoring and assists. The third-year guard scored 20 points and dished our nine assists. Cole Swider was next in line with 18 points, including 4-for-8 shooting from three-point range. The Boeheim brothers and Benny Williams all finished with 11 points apiece. Both Buddy and Jimmy each added five rebounds as well.

Former West Genesee star Luke Sutherland scored five points in eight minutes before leaving with an apparent knee injury midway through the first half.

Next up for Syracuse is the regular season opener against Lafayette on November 9th.