SU DPS Officer’s Union calling for action from the Chancellor following student protests

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three days after Chancellor Kent Syverud called upon former Attorney General Loretta Lynch to conduct a review of the Syracuse Department of Public Safety, the DPS Union is speaking out.

The SU DPS Officers Union released a statement on Thursday calling on the Chancellor to, “Allow the DPS officers to do their jobs to keep SU and ourselves safe.”

In the letter sent to Syverud, the union claims the #NOTAGAINSU movement led by student protestors has created a fabricated and negative image for the DPS, going against their main mission.

The letter goes on to say this has made it difficult for DPS to carry out its mission, not being of the protests but rather because SU has “prohibited the DPS officers from carrying out our duties during these events.”

On Monday, Chancellor Kent Syverud sent a statement saying he’s calling on Lynch to conduct a review of DPS given concerns about how they’re handling the student protestors.

Syverud mentioned in the statement, “Our DPS officers work very hard every day and night to protect our students and our community. Our community expectations and our needs have evolved, and this review will result in recommendations on how DPS can best meet today’s community’s needs going forward.”

Read the full statement from the SU DPS Officers Union below.