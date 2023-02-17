SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s typically the biggest, most hyped game of the season for Syracuse basketball, and one of the biggest crowds too.

However, when the Orange take on Duke inside the dome Saturday there will be significantly fewer fans, as under 30,000 people are expected.

Despite the lackluster ticket sales, students are still excited and already lined up to find their seats in the student section. The colder weather is not stopping these students from camping out at “Boeheimburg.”

The students will be there all night long, and through the game on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Sam Auerbach, a Syracuse University senior and a member of Otto’s Army, expects to see around 20-30 groups come out.

“We love the basketball team, you know we are just trying to boost school spirit, trying to have fun and to try and keep the tradition alive,” Auerbach said.

And the students all have the same goal. They want to see Syracuse walk away with another win.

“I think they recognize how cold it is and the fact that they have like 50-60 kids sleeping in tents to watch them play I think… I don’t know how much more crazier that can get and if that doesn’t pump them up I don’t know what would.” Sam Auerbach



Auerbach says he also expects Saturday to be pretty busy all the way up until the game.