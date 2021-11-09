SU fans ecstatic for home opener basketball game despite COVID protocols still being in place

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Syracuse Orange were back on the court Tuesday night for the home opener of the men’s basketball season and despite numerous COVID protocols still being in place, fans were ecstatic to be back.

“I mean yeah I’m vaccinated so I just bring my card and my ID and I work in a school so I’m used to wearing the mask and all that stuff,” said SU fan Jerry Salvage.

Salvage said the COVID rules have just become a part of the new normal and was more excited to get inside the Dome to check out all of the new renovations.

That sentiment was also shared by Metford Frost, a teacher by day and an SU fan by night.

“It’s a big building and masks are so so, but you’ve gotta do what you gotta do, we don’t want a COVID spreader,” Frost said.

Apart from the rules, SU fans couldn’t be happier for basketball to be back and some even enjoyed the experience for the first time.

“Syracuse basketball is a huge reason why I kinda came to this school,” said first-year SU student, Dominick Greendale. “The school spirit is you know it just bleeds orange here so being able to go to my first basketball game I’m really excited.”

For fans to get inside the Dome, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required for people 12 years and older. Masks are required inside the Dome for anyone 5 years and up and all COVID credentials will now be checked at the gate instead of pre-screening tents that used to be available during the football season.