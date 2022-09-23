SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV)– Fans were ready to cheer on the Syracuse Orange to a fourth straight victory hours before the game even started.

With tailgates all across the SU Hill, one in particular was too big to miss. Kurt Pomerenke and his friends and family have been tailgating in the same spot for the last ten years and it just keeps getting bigger and better. They started with just one tent and a few chairs and now the tailgate spans multiple tents, TVs, food, and SU paraphernalia drawing a big crowd.

“They come looking for t-shirts, they come thinking we’re a sales thing, but it’s not it’s about family, friends, and getting together.” Kurt Pomerenke, SU Football Super Fan

Pomerenke’s love for the program dates back to when he was a child. His parents were season ticket holders and he’s continuing the tradition.

“Watching the program grow and go through its ebbs and flows you know the University does so much for the community and weekends like this nights like this is everything that our community needs to embrace,” he said.

A sense of pride their tailgate neighbors Greg Painter and his father-in-law share.

“It’s a great tradition, I come up here with my father-in-law for the last ten years, we tailgate around some crazy people next to us we love to hang out with,” Greg Painter, SU season ticket holder

Painter’s only missed one Cuse football home game in the last ten years and is ecstatic to see the team’s strong start. So is Pomerenke who says the team today reminds him of the undefeated team of 1987.

“We need our fan base to step up and get out to these events, we have another two home games after this so who knows college game day may be rolling into our neighborhood,” he said.

The Orange is back in the loud house next Saturday as they face off against Wagner College.