SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As many venues begin to ease up on COVID-19 restrictions, that isn’t the case just yet at Syracuse University’s Carrier Dome. Masks are still required for all fans ages two and up unless actively eating or drinking. Plus, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test must be shown at the gate for everyone five years and older.

So how were fans feeling headed to the SU men’s basketball game Saturday afternoon?

Die-hard fan Danny Nojaim said the COVID-19 restrictions at the Carrier Dome are the strictest he’s come across for collegiate and major league sports stadiums.

“The immune cards and the masks is a little cumbersome, they make it a little harder, no question about it, but you know something, a lot of people are together, so we feel safer with the masks, but it will be nice when we don’t have to wear them,” he said.

Having to wear a mask came as a surprise for one SU fan who came all the way from South Dakota to watch the Orange play. Hayden Schroeder said masking requirements aren’t common where he’s from.

“I’d rather not have to wear a mask, but I think it’s definitely worth it to come see my favorite team play.” Hayden Schroeder, SU fan

But for Jerry Genello, he has no problem with the requirement adding that it made him feel safer bringing his little grandson to his first SU basketball game.

“It’s good that they have to wear masks, so we all feel safe. I mean, he’s vaccinated, I’m vaccinated, so we don’t have any problem with it,” Genello said.

The University said they are working with public health officials and other large venues in the State to assess for any possible adjustments to the current masking policy.

The University has updated its campus COVID-19 level, upgrading from red to blue. That means fully vaccinated and boosted faculty, students and staff are no longer required to wear a mask indoors or walking around campus.