SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Syracuse football signee KingJoseph Edwards hosted a personal essentials giveaway.

The giveaway happened at STEAM at Dr. King Elementary School in Syracuse on Saturday, Jan. 13, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. There was live music courtesy of DJ Flagg, and food and drinks were also offered.

Edwards officially signed his Letter of Intent for SU back in December. In his X post advertising this event he wrote, “God blessed me with athleticism but more than anything he blessed me with COMPASSION!”