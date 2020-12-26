SU graduate appointed to work on President-elect Biden’s Communications and Press Staff

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden looks on as he speaks about the recent massive cyber attack against the U.S. and also other Biden administration goals in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University graduate Amanda Finney was recently appointed to work as the Chief of Staff for President-elect Joe Biden’s communications and press staff.

Finney is one of 16 people that will work on President-elect Biden’s communications staff.

“These appointees are among a diverse and experienced team that is dedicated to rebuilding the trust of the American people amidst a pandemic and a struggling economy,” said incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. “In times of crisis, clear communication can save lives and keep families safe. These staff members recognize the important role they play in communicating fact-based information to the public on behalf of the president and vice president-elect. They are respected and creative communicators ready to tackle the urgent challenges facing our nation.”

Finney recently earned her master’s degree in television, radio and film from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

Finney currently works as the associate director of policy and communications at Sidewalk Labs in New York City.

In the past, she’s served as an organizer for President Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign, and a Fellow for the Presidential Inaugural Committee. She also served as the Louisiana State Director and worked on the digital correspondence team for Hillary for America.

Finney will take over as the Chief of Staff for President-elect Joe Biden’s communications and press team when Biden is inaugurated on January 20, 2021.