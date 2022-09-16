SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and the Diversity and Inclusion Student Athlete Activism Board (DISAB) at Syracuse University held a fundraiser event called “44 Hours of Change” on September 16 at the Lally Athletic Complex.

Both groups raise money for the Syracuse City School District (SCSD) chapter of Blessings in a Backpack through social media and tabeling on campus.

Their goal this year is to raise $10,000.

The nonprofit organization, Blessings in a Backpack helps to alleviate hunger experienced by school-aged children. A backpack full of food is given to children in the SCSD, enough to last their families throughout the weekend.

Click here to donate.