SU hosts Black Athletes Lives Matter march

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A day after Derek Chauvin was convicted of killing George Floyd, Syracuse University students made their voices heard. Student-athletes of all races united for the cause- Black Athletes Lives Matter.

They marched on campus and shared personal experiences about what it’s like to be Black student-athletes. Without saying a word, each step Syracuse University athletes took together as part of the Black Athlete Lives Matter march made their intentions clear.

“We really do want to see something different happen. Not just within this country, but all around the world. Finally using our voice and pushing and letting other people know what kind of power they hold,” said Eunice Boateng, a senior and track and field athlete at Syracuse University.

Derek Chauvin being found guilty on all three counts for George Floyd’s death was fresh on everyone’s minds.

“Yesterday we had a monumental case that sparked so much change, it showed the nation is headed toward the right direction,” said Jamil Adams, a track and field athlete at SU.

Student-athletes also took the time to share personal experiences. Chris Elmore, a football player from Chicago, told his peers about a time he was discriminated against.

“I just want to talk a little bit about why me and my teammates march today. We march because of police brutality,” Elmore said.

“Growing up in Chicago, I experienced police brutality early. Just like being discriminated against because I fit the description. A big Black male, with tattoos and dreads. That’s the description,” Elmore added.

While they come from different backgrounds, with different experiences, they were united in how they wanted the campus community to move forward.

“I challenge all you guys to talk to somebody of the opposite race to embrace equality and change. Thank you, One Orange,” said Isaiah Lewis, a track and field athlete at SU.