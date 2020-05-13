SU increases tuition by nearly 4 percent for some students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University officials have announced that undergraduate students will pay nearly four percent more on tuition in the upcoming school year.

This will bring the cost of attending the school to more than $50,000 a year.

SU officials said full-time, undergraduate students that were admitted before the Fall of 2018 will pay $50,700 a year.

Undergrads who were admitted in the Fall of 2018 or after will see a tuition rate of $54,270 a year.

Room rates are jumping about three-and-a-half percent for most full-time returning undergrads. Meal plan rates will see around a two percent raise, depending on the housing and meal plan chosen.

The 2020-2021 budget includes a sizable jump in financial aid at $300 million. The goal is to make sure talented students are able to attend the school, no matter what their financial situation is.

The university has announced a series of new and enhanced financial programs and resources, which include:

The Syracuse Responds Fund: Made possible through donations from alumni, parents, faculty, staff and others. This fund benefits students who are struggling during this time. The grants will be administered through the Office of Financial Aid.

Office of Financial Aid and Scholarship Programs: Can assist any student in regards to issues with financial need. There are resources for those suffering from unexpected expenses, such as shipping and storage, technology, medical or healthcare due to COVID-19, food insecurity and housing.

CARES Act: Students who meet eligibility requirements can receive support. Details on that can be found on the Office of Financial Aid emergency funding webpage.

Hendricks Chapel Student Opportunity Fund and Food Pantry: Provides mini-grants to meet needs including food, clothing, emergency travel, emergency healthcare and other non-academic expenses.

The quality and value of a Syracuse University degree is undeniable, and we want to put it within reach for students who have big dreams, ambitious goals and great potential. Dramatically increasing our financial support is just one way we can help deliver on those dreams, both for our prospective students as well as our current students. Ryan Williams — Vice President for Enrollment Services

There is no proposed increase to the undergrad cocurricular fee or the residential internet and cable service fee.

The undergrad student activity fee will increase by one percent. There will be a two percent increase in the health and wellness fee for undergrads, College of Law and graduate students.

Graduate assistant stipends will increase by an average of two-and-a-half percent, with the new minimum stipend coming to $16,080.

For students on the University Fellowship, the minimum amounts have increased to $16,125 for master’s students and remain the same for doctoral students.