SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the 2021-22 academic year, tuition for all full-time undergraduates will increase by 3% at Syracuse University.

For those students who were admitted prior to fall 2018, the tuition totals around $52,000. It is around $56,000 for those admitted after the fall of 2018.

Room and meal plan rates are also set to increase by around 3%.