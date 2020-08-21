SU Interfraternity Council won’t formally recruit for greek life in response to large gathering

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hours after a large group of students gathered on Syracuse University’s quad, SU’s Interfraternity Council (IFC) cancelled formal recruitment in the fall.

IFC includes 10 of SU’s fraternities.

The announcement was made on IFC’s social media channels saying in part, “a formal fall recruitment in this climate would be both unfair and potentially unsafe to both current members and potential new members of our community.”

The IFC says it is working with the university and looking into alternative, informal recruitment options for some chapters in the fall.