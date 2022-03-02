SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Athletics and The Brandr Group (TBG) have established a group licensing agreement for the University’s student-athletes covering all of Orange’s 20 teams.

This partnership will allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness (NIL) using the school’s official trademarks and logos.

TBG is responsible for managing the group rights program for the NFL, NBA, and MLB players’ associations in the college space.

Student-athletes will have the option to voluntarily join a group licensing program. TBG will facilitate group licensing opportunities on behalf of the student-athletes.

The program does not limit individual NIL rights.

“Syracuse student-athletes are incredible, and we are so excited for them to be able to benefit from the combination of BrandR’s group licensing efforts and Syracuse University’s intellectual property,” said Mark Wheeler, Syracuse Associate Athletics Director for Compliance.“This is another example of Syracuse University doing everything we can to create positive experiences and opportunities for our student-athletes and our partners.”

SU will be one of the first few college programs to develop co-licensing deals for student-athletes, quite possibly attracting more top prospects with incentives while pushing the envelope for other College programs to follow.

“This partnership helps us continue to develop the best name, image, and likeness opportunities for Syracuse student-athletes, as well as for our fans who want to support students through the purchase of official Syracuse merchandise and digital assets, such as NFT’s and video games, and much more to come,” Syracuse Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief Marketing Officer.

According to a press release from Syracuse University, “Products that combine team logos and player names and numbers have accounted for a large portion of licensed sports merchandise sales at the professional level for decades, and this program opens the door for the same opportunities for student-athletes at the collegiate level.”

No specific timeline will be set for the deal to go into effect until TBG enters into agreements with applicable school trademark licensees.