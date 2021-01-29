SU issues new testing guidelines as students return to campus for spring semester

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students begin returning to the Syracuse University campus this weekend for the start of a spring semester that was delayed by several weeks because of concerns of a post-holiday COVID-19 spike.

Returning students will face mandatory weekly testing for COVID-19. The university has its own testing lab on campus and is using a new saliva test that SU says can have results within 24-36 hours.

In its message to returning students, the university said, “Last semester, too many students disregarded repeated requests to participate in surveillance testing. That indifference undermined the actions of the majority of our students, who routinely demonstrated their commitment to health and safety by being tested on a regular basis”.

This semester, failure to show up for a required test will result in loss of access to the campus WiFi and all digital learning resources until the student takes the required test. Three such violations could result in interim suspension or probation.

Faculty and staff will also be required to get tested, but the frequency of those tests depend on their job classification.

Last semester, SU was forced to switch to remote learning in early November because of a spike in COVID cases following the Halloween holiday.