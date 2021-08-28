SU makes temporary masking changes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has updated their masking policy to a level red.
This means:
- Masks Required: All students, faculty, staff and visitors (vaccinated and vaccine-exempt) accessing the Syracuse University campus must wear masks indoors at all times, and outdoors when in the presence of others.
- Masks Not Required: The following masking exceptions are permitted for students, faculty and staff only:
- Students while in their own residence hall room
- Vaccinated employees while alone in private offices, personal workstations or when working independently outdoors on campus
- You may remove your mask when actively eating or drinking