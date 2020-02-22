SU, NFL great opened exhibit at Everson Museum of Art

Syracuse University and NFL great Jim Ridlon was on-hand on Thursday night as his new exhibit opened at the Everson Museum of Art.

A reception and artist talks were held. Jim Ridlon – The Garden is a series of impressionistic portraits of gardens.

They are poetic meditations on the passage of time and the impermanence of nature.

Ridlon spoke about how art has shaped his life.

“Art is everything to me and football gave me the way to become an artist, the way to get an education,” said Ridlon.

The gallery will be on display until March 29.

