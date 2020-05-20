SU planning ‘accelerated’ fall semester on campus

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University plans to bring students back on campus for the fall semester, but the semester will look different than fall classes in the past.

Chancellor Kent Syverud in a letter to the SU community said in-person classes would begin on August 24 and continue until November 25.

Students will break for Thanksgiving, but not return to campus.

Instead, from November 30 through December 9, the university will hold review classes and administer final exams virtually.

Syverud said that in order to make this accelerated schedule work, students may have some classes on Fridays and weekends.

The Chancellor said the decision to end in person classes ahead of Thanksgiving, and not bringing students back after holiday travel, coupled with changes in facilities to promote social distancing will reduce the risks of exposure and prepare the university for a possible second wave of COVID-19.

Syverud says more details will be released in the coming weeks.

He says all decisions are being guided by by public health. “As we have done from the beginning, all decisions will be informed by guidance from state and public health officials and will prioritize the safety and well-being of our campus community.”

