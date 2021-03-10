SU planning on in-person commencement in May, with more details to be announced by April 1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University says it is planning to have an in-person commencement ceremony this spring, but it is still deciding on what format.

Graduation is set for May 23, two weeks later than usual, after the start of the semester was pushed back to a February 8 start because of the surge in COVID-19 cases locally and nationally at the beginning of this year.

By April 1, SU says it will inform the school community what format commencement will be held.

“We have very publicly promised our students a commencement. We promised the class of 2020 commencement and I think the University is committed to the doing right by those promises,” says SU Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie.

He says any plan is dependent on the public health situation in May.

Haynie tells NewsChannel 9 it is also determining whether any ceremonies will be able to be held in the Dome for commencement.

On Saturday, March 6, Syracuse University became the first major college in New York State to pilot COVID prevention protocols designed to support safely reopening our stadium to fans, beginning first with Syracuse University students. As a result, nearly 250 students were able to attend the Orange men’s lacrosse team’s win over Vermont.

Haynie says this initial pilot was a great success and that New York State’s initial evaluation of Saturday’s event and the University’s health and safety protocols was very positive.

The experience of hosting student fans over the weekend has resulted in approval from New York State to continue the fan attendance pilot program. Students have been approved to attend the SU women’s lacrosse game vs. Notre Dame on Sunday, March 14, and the men’s lacrosse game vs. Hofstra on Saturday, March 20.

Haynie says this is serving as a critical first step in the University’s efforts to ensure future opportunities for student fans, family members of student-athletes, and eventually, the public, to safely attend events and competitions in the Dome by showing the school has proper COVID protocols in place.

“What we’re doing right now is actually setting the conditions for us to be able to have a significant number of guests into that stadium for a commencement exercise in May,” he tells NewsChannel 9.

He also pointed out that SU has written the state three times saying it’s ready, willing, and able to vaccinate students or others on campus if eligibility expands to that point.

“We went out and procured COVID vaccine freezers, the negative 80 freezers that are required, they’re installed, temperature monitoring, the whole nine yards. Our Barnes Center staff has already been trained on the COVID vaccine protocol,” Haynie says.

The school has also reached out to the state to see who in its community may be eligible under new state vaccine guidance expanding next week to include public-facing workers.