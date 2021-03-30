SU plans in-person commencement ceremonies for classes of 2020, 2021

FILE – In this June 27, 2020, file photo, Saltillo High School seniors make their way to the football field as the sun begins to set for their graduation ceremony in Saltillo, Miss. The number of high school seniors applying for U.S. federal college aid plunged in the weeks following the sudden closure of school buildings this spring — a time when students were cut off from school counselors, and families hit with financial setbacks were reconsidering plans for higher education. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University announced on Tuesday it plans to host in-person graduation ceremonies for the classes of 2020 and 2021.

Graduates in the class of 2021 will be celebrated on May 22 and May 23. Details are still being worked out in order to comply with New York State’s health guidelines. The school may hold several smaller ceremonies, but each will be streamed live. New York State has yet to release guidance on commencement ceremonies and therefore, at this time, SU is unsure if it will be able to allow guests to attend.

The Class of 2020 will be celebrated on Sunday, September 19. The university says a survey it conducted last year made it clear students wanted a traditional in-person celebration. More details will be released as plans become finalized.