SU plans to sell sections of old Carrier Dome roof once it comes down: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University plans to sell sections of the old Carrier Dome roof, the stadium’s managing director tells NewsChannel 9.

Walter Morgan called the Your Stories team, asking what will happen to the material that’s covered the Carrier Dome since 1999 once it comes down.

“We’re actually working with a couple of vendors to get that figured out… It’s something we’re going to do,” Carrier Dome Managing Director Pete Sala tells NewsChannel 9

Sala joked that he’ll have plenty of material to sell, since the roof is six-and-a-half acres.

Sala mentioned a possible vendor to facilitate the sale of roof pieces: Steiner Sports Memorabilia, a national company known for selling game-used products and signed collectibles.

Before Orange (or Orangemen/women) fans can get their hands on the roof, Syracuse University’s focus is getting the new one up.

It’s hard to miss the nearly 600-foot cranes towering over the Carrier Dome.

Those cranes are helping install the white steel truces that form a crown around the Dome, where cables will eventually support a new roof.

The $118 million project is on schedule, expected to be finished by the time the SU Football team hosts Colgate inside the newly refurbished Dome on Saturday, September 19.

