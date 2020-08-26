SU professor placed on leave for derogatory language on syllabus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University officials said that the university has placed a professor on administrative leave after derogatory language on a course syllabus was shared on social media.

According to the university, a complaint has been filed against the professor with the Office of Equal Opportunity, Inclusion and Resolution Services.

NewsChannel 9 was told that the complaint will be investigated and addressed.

The professor has also been removed from the classroom pending the outcome of a full investigation.

In a joint statement, the Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and the interim Vice Chancellor and Provost said the following:

“Syracuse University unequivocally condemns racism and xenophobia and rejects bigotry, hate and intolerance of any kind.

The derogatory language used by a professor on his course syllabus is damaging to the learning environment for our students and offensive to Chinese, international and Asian-Americans everywhere who have experienced hate speech, rhetoric and actions since the pandemic began.

As a result, a complaint has been filed against the professor with the Office of Equal Opportunity, Inclusion and Resolution Services. The complaint will be investigated and addressed according to procedures set forth in the Faculty Manual. The professor has been placed on administrative leave from teaching and removed from the classroom pending the outcome of a full investigation.

We will not allow any member of our community to violate the University’s commitment to a safe, inclusive and welcoming learning and living environment. Professors are expected to be especially mindful of these goals, as they are the individuals entrusted to cultivate productive, professional and supportive classrooms for our students. Syracuse University is committed to being an anti-racist community and will take swift action to confront bias and hate.”