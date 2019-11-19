SU professor receives antisemitic email

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another act of racism on the Syracuse University campus has been reported.

A professor at Syracuse University, Professor Genevieve García de Müeller, received the email below. She is Jewish and Mexican. We have crossed out the offending term.

NewsChannel 9’s Jennifer Sanders spoke with Professor Müeller by phone Tuesday afternoon. Müeller says when she received the e-mail, that was sent from an anonymous server, she immediately contacted Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety (DPS). DPS told her to contact Syracuse Police. A Syracuse police officer took her statement and gave her a case number and said they would probably send it back to SU DPS.

“I really urge SU administration, upper administration, to consider these threats as viable and as much as they can and consider the demands of the professors at Barnes Center and understand where they come from, to take them seriously and to figure out a way for real systemic change on campus,” Müeller said.

