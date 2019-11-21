Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

In light of fears, SU Provost will forgive class absences for rest of week

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Provost Michelle Wheatley posted a message saying she has given broad discretion to all faculty and students regarding class attendance. 

Wheatley says any student who feels unsafe going to class can make a decision knowing all absences are excused Thursday and Friday with no penalty.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected