In light of fears, SU Provost will forgive class absences for rest of week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Provost Michelle Wheatley posted a message saying she has given broad discretion to all faculty and students regarding class attendance.

Wheatley says any student who feels unsafe going to class can make a decision knowing all absences are excused Thursday and Friday with no penalty.

