SU provides more details on how it will return students to campus in the fall

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University shared a few more details Monday on how it plans to implement the return of thousands of students, faculty, and staff to campus, while minimizing the risk of the spread of COVID-19.
SU has been operating via distance learning since students left for spring break in mid-March.
In a letter to the campus community in the form of questions and answers, university officials addressed how they would implement testing the entire campus community, face mask requirments, social distancing, and handling a growing list of special cases.
You can read the document yourself below.
