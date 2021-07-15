SU red-tailed hawk released back into the wild with a special message

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Visit Syracuse University and look out for the signs, hawks are on the fly.

Anne Marie Higgins, Nest Cam Donator said, “Oh my goodness hundreds of thousands of people all over the world watch these birds in the nest.”



Thanks to a donation made by Anne Marie Higgins, the world can watch these majestic red-tailed hawks, nest, lay eggs and see new chicks soar into the world.



Higgins said, “I’m a huge fan and I want to make sure they’re healthy and get a good start in life.”



She’s been following SU Sue and Otto since 2017. Ayla was the first chick of theirs in this year’s nest to hatch.



On June 16, the hawk left the nest at Lyman Hall. On July 5th, another SU professor found it here at the Heroy Geology Laboratory. They believe it flew into the atrium window of the building.



Cindy Page, Wildlife Rehabilitator at Page Wildlife Center said, “It had a terrible head injury and probably, you can see one wing being different than the other but it was not broken and the ligaments weren’t torn or it wouldn’t be healthy like this.”



After treatment at the Janet Swanson Wildlife Hospital in Ithaca, Cindy Page, a rehabilitator, cared for Ayla, working to reunite the bird with its family in the wild. When the rain finally stopped on Thursday, Ayla could do just that.



Anne Marie is devoted to spreading joy and education of her favorite bird through the nest cams in honor of her late husband.

Higgins said, “My husband died in 2009 and so they’re extra special to me. Their symbolism is messages from the spirit world so it’s pretty wonderful.”



A special message to look out for up above.