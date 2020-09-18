SU releases framework for DPS review board

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has released the framework for a Community Review Board, led by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

This board will oversee the university’s Department of Public Safety’s procedures.

Some of the duties of that board will include:

  • Hearing appeals from certain DPS findings
  • Reviewing and commenting on new DPS policies and trainings
  • Publishing an annual report based upon a review of DPS’ handling of key issues

The university is also planning a town hall to discuss the framework in the next few weeks.

Read the full proposal below:

