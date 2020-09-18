SU releases framework for DPS review board

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- As election day approaches, some voters in New York State will be able to cast their ballots as soon as Monday, after the Onondaga County Board of Elections mailed out their first wave of absentee ballots on Friday.

In a normal year, only people who would be out of town for the election or have an illness that would prevent them from going to the polls on Election Day would be able to vote via an absentee ballot. However, due to COVID-19, anyone in New York State can request an absentee ballot this year.