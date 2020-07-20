SU releases more details about how travel advisory will affect students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has released details about the ongoing travel advisory and how it will impact nearly 2,000 of its students from those states on the list students.
The students will have to self-quarantine at a location within New York State before being allowed access to campus, which includes university housing.
The university says that those from the 22 impacted states should be able to participate in the residential campus this fall, assuming they can demonstrate compliance with the quarantine requirement.
