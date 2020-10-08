SU Remembrance Scholars adapt to COVID-19 in order to honor lives lost in Pan Am Flight 103

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Remembrance Week at Syracuse University is one of the most well-known events. It’s a way to honor the lives lost in the Pan Am Flight 103 bombing

Anna Feldman and Miranda Nemeth are both seniors and Remembrance Scholars at Syracuse University. While the pandemic has changed the way they and the other scholars pay tribute, they say now is especially important to stop, take pause and remember.

Both Feldman and Nemeth said they’re looking at adapting to COVID-safe rules as a positive and way to reach those both near and far.

This year is really interesting because I feel like we’ve really been able to build a connection more than we have in the past because we are able to have that virtual aspect that can include people in Lockerbie, different parts of our country that normally couldn’t come to these events and family members that can’t be here physically. Miranda Nemeth — SU Senior and Remembrance Scholar

“I think right now especially, people are looking and reaching towards communities that they are in. I definitely have been seeking being connected with the Syracuse community and the remembrance community is so interwoven in that, and having that support system within the scholar community has been really helpful,” explained Anna Feldman, SU senior and Remembrance Scholar.

The university’s first COVID-safe remembrance event this year is the chair display, which represents each of the 35 Syracuse University victims of the Pan Am Flight 103 bombing.

With SU’s new layout, the display this year is right on the lawn above the remembrance memorial.

This is something that we have done for 32 years. Something that we’ve committed to doing and something that we will always do in our hearts and minds. So, even though we can’t do it in the way we’re used to doing it, it’s still there. It’s very much a part of us. And while the scholars are having a different experience than they normally do, they’re thinking outside of the box. Kelly Rodoski, Advisor, Remembrance Scholars Program

The chair display will be on campus throughout the end of the week and the scholars say they are in the midst of planning the next remembrance virtual event.

The university says they hope to host the traditional remembrance week ceremonies come spring as a way to carry on the motto, “look back and act forward.”

