SU reporting more COVID cases in dorms

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University is reporting dozens of new COVID cases but unlike previous clusters, these cases are not being traced back to off-campus housing. Instead, cases are coming from the campus residence halls.

Since last week, SU has confirmed 46 new cases among students. Because of dorm-style living, the school says this cluster has the potential to impact more students.

The school is asking students, specifically those in Shaw, DellPlain, and Booth Halls, to take extra precautions to prevent the spread of the disease. In a letter from Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovations, Michael Haynie asks students to take the following steps:

Wear your mask at all times, including when in your residence hall

Limi contact with others as much as practically possible, including in your residence hall

Get tested regularly. Enhanced testing operations for certain populations have already started but students should not wait to be asked or directed to get tested

Stay alert to avoid unsafe conditions in public places both on and off campus

Be responsive to any communication received from the Barnes Center, the University’s COVID Program Management Office or the Onondaga County Health Department. If you are contacted it’s likely you’ve been exposed to the virus or have information that could help identify others who are at risk.

Students who have any questions, concerns, or information can contact the COVID Program Management Office at 315-443-6180 or sucovid@syr.edu