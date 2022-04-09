SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A year and a half ago, Syracuse University announced the completion of its $118 million first phase renovations to the Carrier Dome. These renovations, Syracuse University says, improved the visitor experience and further positioned the venue and Central New York to compete for large national events.

On Thursday, April 7, Syracuse University announced that they would request $20 million from the New York State budget as part of their $45 million second phase transformation for the stadium. These renovations would “maximize the Dome’s full potential as an engine for economic development,” according to Syracuse University.

Syracuse University outlined the changes that the stadium could see if it underwent this transformation, including:

Reseating the entire venue and transitioning from bench seating to individual seating and enhancing accessibility

Introducing an on-site and publicly accessible event facility

Upgrading the Dome’s digital infrastructure to include free high-speed wireless internet

Syracuse University says that these changes could generate nearly $217 million in travel and tourism in Central New York between 2022-2025. Syracuse University also says that this request has been initiated with support from Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

Other additions in the $45 million plan include:

A local apprenticeship program with trade unions

Cost-free use of the Dome for law enforcement, firefighters, and disaster response training for 10 years

Prioritizing a “procurement and construction process” that prioritizes local underrepresented businesses

If Syracuse University receives the money from the state, they say that renovations for phase two could begin as soon as June.