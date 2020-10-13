SU responds to Carrier Dome roof leaking

(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Football team had a rough game on Saturday, losing to the Duke Blue Devils.

After the game, there was possibly an even bigger issue than giving up more than 600 yards of offense to Duke: the new roof on the Carrier Dome was leaking.

In a video posted by Orange Nation contributor Stephen Bailey, the Dome roof appeared to be leaking during the rain on Saturday.

To cap off what’s been a miserable day for Syracuse Athletics, the roof of the renovated Carrier Dome appears to be leaking. pic.twitter.com/nua89JuaPu — Stephen Bailey (@Stephen_Bailey1) October 10, 2020

Bailey said that the roof was leaking in several spots. NewsChannel 9 reached out to the university and got the following response:

“As our community can see daily, with crew members up on the roof, we are still finishing some work at the stadium. This includes the final sealing of the roof, among other smaller projects.”

Last month, the university officially announced the completion of the first phase of the $118 million renovation to the Dome.

Gone is its Teflon roof held up by pressurized air. Gone, too, will be that push out the door you would feel when everyone tries to leave at once following a game, and the air escapes with the fans.

This first phase of renovations included replacing the inflatable roof with a new roof — not dependent on air pressure to keep it in place — as well as a new scoreboard, lighting and interior enhancements.

Additional improvements will be made over the next several years.