SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — Jim Boeheim has been saying that the forwards need to play better in order for Syracuse to have a successful season.

It seems that Benny Williams has taken that to heart. The sophomore forward had his best game of the season on Saturday scoring 16 points and pulling down 11 rebounds in helping the Orange to a 79-65 victory over Boston College.

Joe Girard led the way with 24 points. His backcourt mate, Judah Mintz, chipped in with 18 points and seven assists. Jesse Edwards was the only other SU player in double-figures. Edwards finished with 10 points and eight rebounds while dealing with foul trouble throughout.

With the win, Syracuse improves to 9-5 overall and 2-1 in the ACC. Next up is a trip to 2-12 Louisville on Tuesday.