SU says frat parties in the first week of semester raises big concerns

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With just one week of the delayed spring semester complete, Syracuse University is calling out students they say are jeopardizing the “residential campus experience.”

In a letter to students, faculty, and staff, SU administrators say a small but significant number of students made choices that puts everyone and the campus experience at risk.

“Over the past six days, members of the Greek community have hosted three large parties in the neighborhoods surrounding campus. Already, these parties have been identified as the source of at least 20 new COVID infections, with more likely to follow,” said Dr. Robert Hradsky, SU’s Vice President of Student Experience.

Hradsky said the incidents may now jeopardize plans to bring students into games at the Carrier Dome before the end of the men’s and women’s basketball season.

He says at least one Greek chapter has been suspended, leaseholders at the residences where the parties were held have been identified and face immediate sanctions, and the students who attended the parties will be referred to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities for Stay Safe Pledge violations and will be charged.

You can read the entire letter here.