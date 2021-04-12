SU says recreational marijuana is violation of student code of conduct

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A man smokes a joint during a demonstration for the decriminalization of cannabis. (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Recreational marijuana may be legal in New York but Syracuse University says it will comply with federal law, which prohibits all use, possession, and growing of it.

The university released a message from the Dean of Students, Marianne Thomson on Monday stating that the “Code of Student Conduct will continue to consider use, possession, purchase, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana or drug paraphernalia as violations of the code. This applies even if a student has a New York State medical marijuana registry ID card.”

The statement continues to say, “As with all conduct cases, we consider the health and safety of individual students as well as the community when determining sanctions for Code of Student Conduct violations. The Student Conduct System takes a primarily educational approach, and the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities works closely with the Barnes Center at The Arch to provide targeted educational sanctions related to the use of alcohol and other drugs.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area