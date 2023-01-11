SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse picked up its best win of the season Wednesday night pulling away in the second half to beat Virginia Tech 82-72.

Joe Girard led the way with 24 points. Four other SU players finished in double-figures. Jesse Edwards chipped in with 13 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Three freshmen scored at least 10 points each. Judah Mintz went for 12 points, Maliq Brown added 11, with Justin Taylor contributing 10. Brown also grabbed 12 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Grant Basile led Virginia Tech with 26 points.

Syracuse opened up a 43-37 lead at the half. That advantage grew to 22 points as SU opened the second half on a 20-4 run.

With the win, the Orange improves to 4-2 in the ACC and 11-6 overall.

Next up is a visit from Notre Dame on Saturday.