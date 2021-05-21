SU senior jumps on-air to cover for Jay Alter after technical difficulties

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One mishap on the ACC network landed a Syracuse University senior his dream job quite unexpectedly that day.

Since his freshman year, Sam Oppenheim has been working ACC network games at Syracuse University. But unlike the long list of hall of fame broadcasters from SU that worked for them, Oppenheim, now a senior, could always be found behind the scenes, including for the last men’s likely his last game ever as a student.

Like they had all season because of COVID, SU grad and ESPN broadcaster Jay Alter was calling the SU Robert Morris game from home, all going well until the start of the second half. Alter’s internet provider decided on a neighborhood upgrade during the game.

“It wasn’t until we got into the beginning of the second half of the game that we found out we weren’t getting Jay back.” said Oppenheim. ” I kind of offered myself up as a joke and kind of seriously too, just because of the circumstances.”

“Kristen’s talking to the people at ESPN saying ‘we’ve got somebody to handle this, we’re good’, and ESPN said ‘great, let’s go for it’.” Oppenheim then jumped in the booth to call the game.

Social media lit up, ESPN lead lacrosse announcer Anish Shroff tweeted about it, SU lacrosse legend and now broadcaster Paul Carceterra even gave a shoutout.

“We were so excited for him, we were excited the next day,” said Scott Hecht, Executive Producer at ACC Network of Syracuse Athletics Productions.

Right now there are no immediate plans for Oppenheim, but he’s looking for possible play by play or graphics jobs. He’s certainly gotten on a lot of people’s radars, including some at ESPN.