LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Estella Quy was exposed to IT and STEM education as a high school student participating in the ‘I.T. Girls’ program at Syracuse University.

“We got to shadow, we got to see professors teach, we sat in on IST 195 class which is our intro to IT class here at Syracuse,” Quy said.

She’s now a junior at SU, double majoring in psychology and innovation, society and technology. She’s part of the university’s S.U.I.T.E program and joined her classmates for a behind-the-scenes tour of Amazon.

“I’m just excited to see what Amazon can bring here to Syracuse,” Quy said.

Irfaan Hafeez is the general manager of the fulfillment center in Liverpool. He gave these students a tour of the facility.

“I love for them to take away how Amazon is implementing technology for the customer and how we’re utilizing data to really advance our delivery speeds and efficiency throughout,” Hafeez said. “So just kind of seeing what you study about, seeing it in practice.”

This experience is allowing them to see themselves here.

“Being that they supply from all sorts of bubbles, from like entertainment, obviously Amazon Prime is really interesting so as someone who has a lot of interests and a lot of passions, Amazon is definitely a company I see myself working at,” said SU senior Thomas Cheng.

“Anything that involves data, and taking data, making decisions based on data is really something I’m passionate about,” Quy said.

Hafeez said they have hired students in the past and are happy to expose these students now.

These students also bring stem programming to middle school students in the Syracuse City school district.