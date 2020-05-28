SU tells season ticket holders it is planning for reduced capacity for football season

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University’s Athletic Department sent a letter to season ticket holders this week alerting them that there may be reduced seating capacity for fans at SU football games.

In the letter, Athletic Director John Wildhack said “We are evaluating facility plans from world-leading organizations, such as Disney and the NFL, to help us determine a plan to best serve our fans and employ the safest practices possible. The University is working closely with public health and government officials to create and deploy a public health strategy that protects and safeguards the well-being of our fans, student-athletes, and the campus and Central New York communities.”

The letter went on to say. “In regard to football season, at this time we are anticipating and planning for reduced capacity to some degree. As we continue to work through these important planning processes, we believe it is best that we pause our football seat upgrade and parking process. For men’s and women’s basketball it is simply too early to tell.”

Sports at all levels, from Little League to collegiate and pro sports have been impacted by COVID-19 and the dangers of mass gatherings.



NASCAR is the only pro sport that has returned, but cars are racing at tracks without fans in the seats.

Wildhack added fans are welcome to renew or purchase season tickets, but to be patient and understanding if changes have to be made to accommodate health and safety concerns.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9