SU to allow students into Dome for Saturday’s lacrosse game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fans will be allowed into the Dome for the first time since its renovation.

In a statement, Syracuse University (SU) says it reached an agreement with New York State to allow the stadium to reopen to a limited number of fans. SU says it will start with students first.

A pilot reopening plan will welcome up to 900 students to Saturday’s men’s lacrosse game against the University of Vermont.

The university’s plan to reopen the stadium includes enhanced testing. A condition of attendance includes students undergo a COVID-19 screening 24-hours prior to the event. Upon entering the stadium, students will receive a rapid COVID-19 test.

“We continue to be grateful to our students and our fans for your support and your patience. The reopening of the Syracuse University stadium to fans represents one step toward a return to normalcy. If we continue to move forward together and remain committed to the public health behaviors proven to keep us safe and stop COVID transmission, our return to the many other activities important to campus life will surely follow.”

SU will become the first major college sports arena in New York State to reopen.