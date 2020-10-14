SU trolley driver involved in collision that killed student placed on administrative leave

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The SU trolley driver who was involved in a collision that killed a student on Tuesday has been placed on administrative leave.

Police said that Trevor Pierce was riding his skateboard into the intersection of Comstock Avenue and Waverly Avenue. Detectives haven’t determined if Pierce ran into the trolley or if the trolley hit Pierce.

The University reports that Pierce was a first-year student from Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

Sarah Scalese, the senior associate vice president for Communications, released the following statement to NewsChannel 9:

“We do not typically comment on personnel matters. I can confirm, however, that the driver is on administrative leave at this time pending the outcome of the investigation into the accident.”

The trolley driver was not injured in the collision.

Related Content Classmates leave flowers and candles where SU student was killed by collision with campus trolley

The University released this statement about the incident on Tuesday:

“Dear Students, Faculty and Staff:

It is with great sadness that I write to inform you about the tragic death of one of our students, Trevor Daley Pierce ’24. Trevor, a first-year student from Jaffrey, New Hampshire, was involved in an accident that occurred earlier this evening at the intersection of Comstock and Waverly avenues.

Trevor was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in political philosophy in the College of Arts and Sciences. He was a member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program and the Honors Living Learning Community in Sadler Hall. Trevor will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

This is an unthinkable loss for Trevor’s family, friends and loved ones and the entire Syracuse University community. Please join me, Chancellor Kent Syverud and our Orange family in extending our deepest sympathy and condolences to all who knew and loved Trevor. We send our support, thoughts and prayers to everyone grieving and impacted by Trevor’s death.

I want to remind our campus community that services and support are available. Students seeking counseling services may contact the Barnes Center at The Arch 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 315.443.8000. Additional services are provided by the Dean of Students Office, Monday through Friday, by calling 315.443.4357. For faculty and staff, assistance is available through Carebridge, the University’s Faculty and Staff Assistance Program. Trained clinicians are available by phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can be reached at 800.437.0911. For additional support and services, the campus community may contact Hendricks Chapel at 315.443.2901.”