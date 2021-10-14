SU vs. Clemson game will be a boost for local businesses

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SU fans are beaming with pride.

“We are the greatest fans in the country,” said Shirt World owner Dave Jacobs. “I’ve traveled around for a lot of years and seen a lot of campuses and a lot of stadiums.”

Jacobs, an SU alum himself, said fans steadily been coming in to get their gear.

“Most of them are getting orange because it’s an orange out,” Jacobs added, “They’re just so excited. It’s a Friday night game which is good for us and good for the fans because they get out of school, they get out of work and they travel up here, grab something to eat, go up to the Dome. Then they have the weekend to enjoy.”

Before heading to the Hill, fans are welcome to tailgate outside of the Marriott Syracuse Downtown.

“It looks like a fun street party,” said Marriott Syracuse Downtown General Manager Jon Mathews. “We’ve got hundreds of people out in the street, playing games, hanging out, cheering on the orange with Clemson especially. We’ve got Clemson fans usually mixed into the equation.”

Mathews said hat’s an added boost for the hotel.

“Clemson does travel so we see their fans coming to stay at the hotel which is always exciting, probably more so than any other team that Syracuse plays. They’ve just got a fan base that’s incredible, so we love to have them and see them traveling,” Mathews explained.

Regardless of the outcome of the game, when these two teams get together to play, it’s a win for the Salt City.

Fans are welcome to the tailgate at the hotel. It begins three hours before the game starts.

You can park in the garage and take a shuttle for $5 up to the game.