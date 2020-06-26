SU will not require SAT, ACT scores for Fall 2021 semester

Posted: / Updated:
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, Syracuse University announced that SAT and ACT scores will not be required for those prospective students submitting applications for the Fall 2021 semester.

The University says because the tests have been cancelled across the country, it realized the difficulty some students may have to be able to take the tests. Instead, more emphasis will be placed on other things like academic performance and coursework.

